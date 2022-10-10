Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

