Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $69.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.63.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

