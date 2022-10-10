The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Clive Watson Acquires 125,000 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66).
The City Pub Group Stock Up 8.3 %
LON CPC opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The City Pub Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.16. The company has a market cap of £69.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39.
The City Pub Group Company Profile
