The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Clive Watson Acquires 125,000 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66).

The City Pub Group Stock Up 8.3 %

LON CPC opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The City Pub Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.16. The company has a market cap of £69.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

