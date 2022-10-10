The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $322,237.00

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a market cap of $517,500.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Forbidden Forest coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Forbidden Forest Profile

The Forbidden Forest’s genesis date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @theforbiddenfo2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) is a cryptocurrency . The Forbidden Forest has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Forbidden Forest is 0.00511379 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $300,758.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.theforbiddenforest.org/.”

