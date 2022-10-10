The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $8.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.51. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners



Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

