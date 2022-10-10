The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 17th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RTL opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Necessity Retail REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. ( NYSEARCA:RTL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.