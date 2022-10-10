The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 17th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RTL opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Separately, TheStreet cut Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
