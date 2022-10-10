The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 14,060 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,669,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.
- On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.
- On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.
- On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.
- On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.
- On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
NASDAQ TOIIW opened at $0.69 on Monday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
