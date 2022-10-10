The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $67,838.76 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,527,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,260,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

