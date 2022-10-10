Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $523.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

