TokenSwap (TP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, TokenSwap has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a market cap of $3,525.37 and approximately $17,306.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap was first traded on April 25th, 2021. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 tokens. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @tokenswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official website is tokenswap.info/#. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap.

TokenSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenSwap (TP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. TokenSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TokenSwap is 0.00014602 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,269.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenswap.info/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

