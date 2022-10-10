Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Toro by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

