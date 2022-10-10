TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Lowered by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,672,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,096,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

