TOZEX Price Reaches $0.0529 on Top Exchanges (TOZ)

TOZEX (TOZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TOZEX has a total market cap of $86,514.00 and $78,427.00 worth of TOZEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOZEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOZEX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOZEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TOZEX Profile

TOZEX launched on June 22nd, 2020. TOZEX’s total supply is 1,600,010 tokens. The Reddit community for TOZEX is https://reddit.com/r/tozexofficial. TOZEX’s official Twitter account is @tozexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOZEX’s official website is tozex.io. The official message board for TOZEX is medium.com/@tozex.

TOZEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOZEX (TOZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOZEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TOZEX is 0.05252181 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $254.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tozex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOZEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOZEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOZEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOZEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOZEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.