TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.85.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.29. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$13.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.78.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

