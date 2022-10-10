TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.
TransUnion Stock Down 4.0 %
TRU opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 141.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,348,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
