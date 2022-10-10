TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.0 %

TRU opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 141.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,348,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

