TriumphX Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,068.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @trixtriumphx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TriumphX is triumphx.io.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX (TRIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TriumphX has a current supply of 9,999,982,296 with 5,122,191,387 in circulation. The last known price of TriumphX is 0.00075221 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86,190.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://triumphx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.