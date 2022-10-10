TruePNL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,013.00 (PNL)

TruePNL (PNL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One TruePNL token can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. TruePNL has a market cap of $881,768.00 and $9,013.00 worth of TruePNL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TruePNL has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TruePNL Token Profile

TruePNL’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. TruePNL’s total supply is 29,520,194 tokens. TruePNL’s official Twitter account is @truepnl. TruePNL’s official website is truepnl.com. TruePNL’s official message board is truepnl.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TruePNL

According to CryptoCompare, “TruePNL (PNL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. TruePNL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TruePNL is 0.02982463 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,435.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truepnl.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TruePNL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TruePNL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TruePNL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

