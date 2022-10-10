TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 138.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 64.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

