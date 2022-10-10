TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18.

