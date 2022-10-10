TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

