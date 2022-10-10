TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

SDY stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

