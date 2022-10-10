Truist Financial Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $48.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of UNM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

