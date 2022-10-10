Truist Financial Trims Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price to $48.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

