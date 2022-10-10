Trumpcoin Hits Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

