Trustpad (TPAD) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trustpad (TPAD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Trustpad token can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. Trustpad has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trustpad has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Trustpad Token Profile

Trustpad (CRYPTO:TPAD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 tokens. Trustpad’s official website is trustpad.io. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustpad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trustpad is medium.com/@trustpad.

Trustpad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trustpad (TPAD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trustpad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Trustpad is 0.08837073 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $100,949.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustpad.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

