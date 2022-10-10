TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.42 on Friday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

