Tycoon 1-Day Volume Tops $50.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Tycoon token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $275,895.69 and approximately $50.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tycoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tycoon Token Profile

Tycoon was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 tokens. The official message board for Tycoon is tycoon.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tycoon is https://reddit.com/r/tycoontrading/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tycoon is tycoon.io.

Tycoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon (TYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tycoon has a current supply of 134,815,560 with 78,815,560 in circulation. The last known price of Tycoon is 0.00350033 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tycoon.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.