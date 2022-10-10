Typerium (TYPE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $141.00

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $284,266.99 and $141.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium launched on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium (TYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Typerium has a current supply of 1,865,000,000 with 1,624,839,391.1221 in circulation. The last known price of Typerium is 0.0001798 USD and is down -9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $170.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://typerium.io/.”

