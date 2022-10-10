UBS Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $281.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $281.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 718.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.