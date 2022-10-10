UBS Group Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €16.10

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.98.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

