UCROWDME Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (UCM)

UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. UCROWDME has a total market capitalization of $16,914.00 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UCROWDME Profile

UCROWDME’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2020. UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@officialucrowdme. The official website for UCROWDME is ucrowdme.com. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UCROWDME

According to CryptoCompare, “UCROWDME (UCM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. UCROWDME has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UCROWDME is 0.00050958 USD and is down -27.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $972.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucrowdme.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCROWDME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCROWDME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UCROWDME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

