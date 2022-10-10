UltimoGG (ULTGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,808.00

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. One UltimoGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UltimoGG has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Token Profile

UltimoGG’s genesis date was May 10th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @ultimoggesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltimoGG is www.ultgg.io/#whitepaper-section.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “UltimoGG (ULTGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. UltimoGG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of UltimoGG is 0 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ultgg.io/#Whitepaper-Section.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

