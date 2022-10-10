UltrAlpha Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (UAT)

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. UltrAlpha has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UltrAlpha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UltrAlpha Token Profile

UltrAlpha was first traded on August 15th, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for UltrAlpha is ultralpha.io. UltrAlpha’s official message board is medium.com/@uat_official. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @uat_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltrAlpha Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UltrAlpha (UAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. UltrAlpha has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UltrAlpha is 0.00450043 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultralpha.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltrAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltrAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

