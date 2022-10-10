Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.0093

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $689,327.72 and approximately $258,838.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013154 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009566 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012741 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 tokens. Umbrella Network’s official message board is medium.com/umbrella-network. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @umbnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umbrella Network’s official website is www.umb.network.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network (UMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Umbrella Network has a current supply of 498,500,000 with 74,060,182.46710245 in circulation. The last known price of Umbrella Network is 0.00934449 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $250,322.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.umb.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.