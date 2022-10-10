Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

UNP stock opened at $195.62 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.61 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

