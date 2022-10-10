Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.63 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and approximately $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00033121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.56565566 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $61,941,066.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

