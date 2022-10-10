United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.83. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

