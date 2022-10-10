UnitedCrowd One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,211.00 (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One UnitedCrowd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnitedCrowd has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnitedCrowd alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Token Profile

UnitedCrowd was first traded on April 14th, 2018. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 tokens. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/unitedcrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnitedCrowd’s official website is unitedcrowd.com. The official message board for UnitedCrowd is unitedcrowd.medium.com.

UnitedCrowd Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd (UCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnitedCrowd has a current supply of 585,670,354 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UnitedCrowd is 0.00366569 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedcrowd.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnitedCrowd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnitedCrowd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnitedCrowd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnitedCrowd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.