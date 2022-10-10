UnitedCrowd Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One UnitedCrowd token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. UnitedCrowd has a market cap of $1.17 million and $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar.

UnitedCrowd Profile

UnitedCrowd launched on April 14th, 2018. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 tokens. The official website for UnitedCrowd is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnitedCrowd’s official message board is unitedcrowd.medium.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/unitedcrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd (UCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnitedCrowd has a current supply of 585,670,354 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UnitedCrowd is 0.00366569 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedcrowd.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using U.S. dollars.

