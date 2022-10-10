Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

