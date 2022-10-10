Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) PT Lowered to $19.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

UBA opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $651.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

