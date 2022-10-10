Utopia Genesis Foundation Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $404,432.00 (UOP)

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a market capitalization of $404,432.00 and approximately $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Utopia Genesis Foundation

Utopia Genesis Foundation was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. The official website for Utopia Genesis Foundation is utopiagenesis.com. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utopia Genesis Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

