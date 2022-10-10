Vai Price Hits $0.97 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $55.63 million and $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vai (VAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vai has a current supply of 57,498,554. The last known price of Vai is 0.9800306 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $229,482.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

