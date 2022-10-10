Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after buying an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $234.51 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.01.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.