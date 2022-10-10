Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $216.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

