Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.