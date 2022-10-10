Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

