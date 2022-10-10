VeChain Price Tops $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021300 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00024525 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

