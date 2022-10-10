Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.47 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $52,297.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vectorspace AI Token Profile

Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,492,678 tokens. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @vectorspacebio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/vectorspaceai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vectorspace AI has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 43,793,002.66356928 in circulation. The last known price of Vectorspace AI is 0.36010998 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $60,349.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vectorspace.ai.”

