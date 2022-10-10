Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.83 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $327.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

